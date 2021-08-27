The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has banned Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company (AMC) from launching any Fixed Maturity Plan (FMP) for the next 6 months. The markets regulator also imposed a fine of ₹50 lakh on the AMC. The penalties were imposed in response to an extension of FMPs managed by Kotak Mahindra AMC maturing in April and May 2019 to September 2019 in violation of Sebi mutual fund regulations, according to the Sebi order. FMPs are debt oriented mutual funds which have specific launch and maturity dates. They are required to invest in debt paper that matures before the tenure of the fund expires. Extension of FMPs on account of failure of lenders to repay debt in time can cause financial hardship to investors.

Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company had invested in Essel Group debt which was originally set to expire before the maturity of its FMPs. However as the financial health of the borrower deteriorated it became likely that lenders would invoke the shares pledged against the debt. Sharp selling of such shares in January 2019 led to a huge crash in the stock price of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL). Hence along with other mutual fund houses Kotak Mahindra AMC entered into a moratorium on selling pledged shares of the Essel Group till September 2019. However this prevented the fund house from fully repaying investors in its FMPs which held Essel Group debt when they matured in April and May 2019. Sebi held that this extension, a lack of due diligence in investing in the companies in question and a failure to keep investors informed sufficiently in advance were all violations of its rules. The regulator also asked Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company to refund part of the management fees collected on the FMPs in question along with interest thereon at 15%. Kotak Mahindra AMC did however repay investors in its FMPs in September 2019 when the moratorium expired and the Essel Group was able to repay some of its borrowings.

“The Noticee has brought out the reasons of ‘business judgment’ to defend its questionable decisions; however, it cannot be overlooked that those investment decisions which involve deployment of public funds require more and deeper scrutiny and cannot be left merely to the ‘business judgment’ of the AMC as was apparently done in the present case, whereby public money was exposed to unnecessary high risk," the Sebi order said.

