Sebi bars Kotak Mahindra AMC from launching FMPs for the next 6 months

Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company had invested in Essel Group debt which was originally set to expire before the maturity of its FMPs. However as the financial health of the borrower deteriorated it became likely that lenders would invoke the shares pledged against the debt. Sharp selling of such shares in January 2019 led to a huge crash in the stock price of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL). Hence along with other mutual fund houses Kotak Mahindra AMC entered into a moratorium on selling pledged shares of the Essel Group till September 2019. However this prevented the fund house from fully repaying investors in its FMPs which held Essel Group debt when they matured in April and May 2019. Sebi held that this extension, a lack of due diligence in investing in the companies in question and a failure to keep investors informed sufficiently in advance were all violations of its rules. The regulator also asked Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company to refund part of the management fees collected on the FMPs in question along with interest thereon at 15%. Kotak Mahindra AMC did however repay investors in its FMPs in September 2019 when the moratorium expired and the Essel Group was able to repay some of its borrowings.

