Sebi brings clarity on passive ELSS launch procedure1 min read . Updated: 11 Jan 2023, 11:31 AM IST
The fund house must stop all fresh inflows, including systematic investment plans and systematic transfer plans to the actively managed ELSS scheme
Mutual funds in India can launch passive equity-linked savings scheme (ELSS) but only after the closure of the existing actively-managed ELSS fund for subscription, markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India or Sebi said in a circular.