In a circular issued today, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) clarified the calculation method for the mandatory liquid holding in debt mutual funds. In November 2020, the regulator had stipulated that debt mutual funds must invest at least 10% of their assets in liquid paper such as cash, treasury bills, government securities and repos on government securities.

According to Sebi, the mandatory liquid portion will not be excluded for calculation of limits on Macaulay Duration, Riskometer and issuer, group and sector exposure. However, for rules on asset allocation, the mandatory liquid portion will be excluded. For instance, corporate bond funds have to invest at least 80% of their assets in debt rated AA+ and above. According to Sebi this will be counted as 80% of the 90% non-liquid section of the portfolio, effectively working out to be 72% of the total portfolio. Liquid funds which are subject to a higher 20% liquid threshold, overnight funds and government securities funds were made exempt from this rule and hence the clarification does not affect them.

The markets regulator had also appointed a committee to look into a liquidity and stress testing framework for debt mutual funds. Based on the committee’s recommendations, Sebi has asked industry body AMFI to come up with such a liquidity risk management framework within a period of one month which all mutual funds will have to adopt. The new Sebi circular will be effective from 1st December 2021.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.