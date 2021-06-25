Sebi clarifies liquidity holding norms for debt mutual funds

According to Sebi, the mandatory liquid portion will not be excluded for calculation of limits on Macaulay Duration, Riskometer and issuer, group and sector exposure. However, for rules on asset allocation, the mandatory liquid portion will be excluded. For instance, corporate bond funds have to invest at least 80% of their assets in debt rated AA+ and above. According to Sebi this will be counted as 80% of the 90% non-liquid section of the portfolio, effectively working out to be 72% of the total portfolio. Liquid funds which are subject to a higher 20% liquid threshold, overnight funds and government securities funds were made exempt from this rule and hence the clarification does not affect them.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}