SEBI clarifies on salary rules for key mutual funds employees. Details here

Back in April, market watchdog Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) had stipulated that key employees of asset management companies should have exposure to schemes they manage. This was to be done by paying a part of their salary in the form of units of the scheme in which they have a role or oversight.

Now, based on representations from mutual fund industry and Mutual Funds Advisory Committee (MFAC), Sebi said it has decided to provide clarity on certain provisions and on the applicability of these ‘skin-in-game’ rules for key mutual funds' employees.

As per Sebi clarifications, the term ‘key employees’ in the circular associated with the compensation rules refers to ‘designated employees’, and the phrase ‘paid in the form of units’ shall be read as ‘mandatorily invested in units’. It means a portion of designated employees' remuneration will have to be mandatorily in the form of units of scheme they manage.

Junior employees are required to invest 10 per cent of their compensation during October 01, 2021 to September 30, 2022, and 15 per cent during October 01, 2022 to September 30, 2023, as per the Sebi rules. This cap will be increased to 20 per cent from October 01, 2023 onwards. This arrangement will cease to apply from the date such junior employees attain the age of 35 years, the regulator added.

A designated employee of the AMC below the age of 35 years, excluding CEO, head of any department and Fund Managers, are deemed as 'junior employees'. Other designated employees are mandatorily required to invest 20 per cent of the compensation paid to them from October 01, 2021.

Designated employees may set off their existing investments in the prescribed schemes as on April 28, 2021, the day new Sebi rules on salaries came into effect, against the required fresh investments. They may set off their units for which the required lock-in period of 3 years is expired. In such cases, AMC shall ensure that such units are locked in for the further period of 3 years or tenure of the scheme, whichever is less.

Investment in units of the scheme shall be made on the day of payment of salary, Sebi said, adding that the previous month’s closing AUM shall be taken for apportioning the investment across eligible schemes.

“All non-cash benefits and perks shall be accounted for in CTC at the perquisite value as per the Form 16 under Income Tax Act, 1961. However, superannuation benefits and Gratuity paid at the time of death/retirement,shall not be included in the CTC," the regulator stated.

