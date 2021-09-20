SEBI clarifies on salary rules for key mutual funds employees. Details here

Designated employees may set off their existing investments in the prescribed schemes as on April 28, 2021, the day new Sebi rules on salaries came into effect, against the required fresh investments. They may set off their units for which the required lock-in period of 3 years is expired. In such cases, AMC shall ensure that such units are locked in for the further period of 3 years or tenure of the scheme, whichever is less.