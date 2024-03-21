SEBI directs mutual funds to suspend fresh subscriptions in overseas ETFs from April
AMFI had said in a communication notice to fund houses that investments in non-ETF overseas securities may continue till further notice.
Capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has asked asset management companies (AMCs) to stop fresh subscriptions in overseas exchange traded funds (ETF) with effect from April 1, 2024, according to a report by business daily Economic Times. This comes two years after the mutual fund industry exhausted the $7 billion limit to invest in overseas stocks and funds, which led to such overseas mutual funds to stop accepting inflows.