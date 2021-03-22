In a relief for mutual funds, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Monday eased the implementation of the valuation rule for perpetual bonds, which includes additional tier-I (AT-1) and tier-II bonds.

The markets regulator on 10 March said that such bonds should be valued as if their maturity is 100 years. The move was aimed at reducing retail investors’ exposure to risky assets.

However, the Sebi circular generated apprehension in the mutual fund industry that the changes would result in a revaluation of such bonds, leading to a spike in yields.

Amending its earlier circular, Sebi has now said that the deemed residual maturity of Basel-III additional tier-1 bonds will be 10 years till 31 March 2022. This will be raised to 20 years during 1 April 2022 to 30 September 2022 and then to 30 years from 1 October 2022 to 31 March 2023. The deemed residual maturity of AT-1 bonds will become 100 years, starting April 2023.

AT1 bonds are bonds issued by banks that do not have a maturity date and are called perpetuals.

Sebi’s amendments have come after the finance ministry intervention and the representation made by the mutual fund industry to consider a glide path for the implementation of the policy. The government had asked the regulator to withdraw the rule, as it feared that a sell-off in these securities would make it tougher for banks to raise capital.

