Sebi enhances foreign investment cap of MFs

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Thursday doubled the foreign investment limit per fund house to $600 million after several asset management companies asked the regulator to raise the limit following a surge of interest in investing in foreign markets.

The markets regulator has, however, retained the overall industry cap of $7 billion set by a 2008 circular.

In the fund-of-funds (FoF) category, overseas assets under management (AUM) touched ₹6,496 crore at the end of September, according to data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi). This figure does not include funds that primarily buy local stocks, but also invest a part of their corpus abroad.

“We welcome the move to enhance the foreign investment limit per fund house. It will allow Indian investors to diversify their portfolios through the mutual fund route in a low cost and efficient manner," said Neil Parikh, chief executive of PPFAS Mutual Fund, which invests up to 35% of the corpus of its flagship scheme outside India.

The regulator has also set a separate $200 million per fund house limit for investment in foreign exchange-traded funds (ETFs) within an overall industry limit of $1 billion. This was previously set at $50 million per fund house.

A mutual fund launching a new scheme and intending to invest overseas will be required to specify the amount it will invest outside India and use the limit specified within six months. For existing schemes, the regulator specified a headroom of 20% of the assets under management (AUM) in the previous three months in overseas securities, for investment in foreign securities subject to the overall limit of $600 million.

“This is to check explosive growth in AUM in certain AMCs investing abroad who are consuming their limit rapidly. They will have to grow at a more measured pace," said a senior compliance executive at a mid-sized fund house on condition of anonymity.

AMCs would have to report the utilization of the foreign limit to Sebi on a monthly basis, within 10 days from the end of each month.

There are 44 AMCs in India and not all fund houses will be able to use the $600 million foreign limit without breaching the industry cap of $7 billion. Hence Sebi has reserved an amount of $50 million per fund house. “This effectively reserves around $2.2 billion out of the $7 billion, leaving another $4.8 billion vacant," said the executive. However, the first-come-first-serve system created by the regulator may spawn a race among AMCs to consume the unreserved industry limit before it is taken up by competitors.

