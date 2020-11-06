Sebi enhances foreign investment cap of MFs

There are 44 AMCs in India and not all fund houses will be able to use the $600 million foreign limit without breaching the industry cap of $7 billion. Hence Sebi has reserved an amount of $50 million per fund house. “This effectively reserves around $2.2 billion out of the $7 billion, leaving another $4.8 billion vacant," said the executive. However, the first-come-first-serve system created by the regulator may spawn a race among AMCs to consume the unreserved industry limit before it is taken up by competitors.