The market regulator has however retained the overall industry cap of USD 7 billion set by a 2008 circular. However it increased the limit per fund house. The regulator also set up a separate limit for investment in foreign exchange traded funds (ETFs) of USD 200 million per fund house within an overall industry limit of USD 1 billion. This had been previously set at USD 50 million per fund house and USD 1 billion for the industry.