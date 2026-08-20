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Sebi considers guardrails to curb surge in launches of copycat passive mutual funds

Srushti VaidyaApoorva Ajith
3 min read20 Aug 2026, 05:50 AM IST
A passive fund is an investment fund that mirrors an index such as the Nifty 50, aiming to match market returns.
A passive fund is an investment fund that mirrors an index such as the Nifty 50, aiming to match market returns. (iStockphoto)
Summary

Critics suggest Sebi regulate the quality and liquidity of the index itself, rather than curb the number of funds

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The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is considering potential limits on the number of passive mutual funds per category, two people aware of the matter said, as a flood of passive funds sweeps across the market.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is considering potential limits on the number of passive mutual funds per category, two people aware of the matter said, as a flood of passive funds sweeps across the market.

Such curbs, if introduced, could reduce confusion for retail investors by reducing the number of repetitive passive funds such as index funds and exchange-traded funds. However, the discussions are in early stages and may or may not result in policy action.

Such curbs, if introduced, could reduce confusion for retail investors by reducing the number of repetitive passive funds such as index funds and exchange-traded funds. However, the discussions are in early stages and may or may not result in policy action.

“There were discussions around whether the industry could streamline the number of similar strategies. Like, an asset management company (AMC) can have multiple funds all running essentially the same momentum fund, but one with large-caps and then one with small-caps—there is some thinking around whether that could be streamlined,” one of the two people cited above said on the condition of anonymity.

A passive fund is an investment fund that mirrors an index such as the Nifty 50, aiming to match market returns. Currently, there is no cap on the number of passive funds an asset manager can launch. On the active side, where a fund manager selects stocks to beat market returns, only one fund per category is permitted, except for thematic funds.

Also Read | SEBI eases mutual fund registration but tightens checks on new AMCs

Launches of passive funds have picked up significantly. Over 130 passive funds were launched in the past year compared with 86 active funds, according to data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi).

Top fund offerings

SBI Mutual Fund, India’s largest mutual fund house, has two funds based on the momentum factor: SBI Nifty Midcap 150 Momentum 50 ETF and SBI Nifty 200 Momentum 30 Index Fund. Momentum funds are passive funds that typically track stocks that have surged over the past six to 12 months, betting they will continue gaining in the short to medium term.

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, the second-largest asset manager, has similar funds in the value factor, targeting undervalued stocks. It offers ICICI Prudential Nifty 50 Value 20 ETF and ICICI Prudential Nifty 200 Value 30 ETF.

HDFC Mutual Fund, the third-largest asset manager, offers HDFC Nifty Top 20 Equal Weight Index Fund, HDFC Nifty 50 Equal Weight Index Fund and HDFC Nifty 100 Equal Weight Index Fund. Equal weight index funds assign the same, identical percentage of capital to each stock in the index, regardless of their market cap.

These examples highlight how asset managers can launch multiple passive funds that follow similar investment factors but track different underlying indices. To be sure, the similarity in passive indices is not limited to the top three funds.

Also Read | Mutual funds: why distributors still matter despite direct plans

Will it work?

However, experts contend that curbing the number of funds per category won’t work.

“An index can be built to order; so, almost any theme can be repackaged as a passive product. Capping scheme numbers won’t stop that,” said Dhirendra Kumar, founder and chief executive officer at Value Research. “It will only push fund houses into narrower and thinner indices. The filter should be the index itself: how many stocks, how liquid, how replicable, not how many funds an AMC runs.”

An email sent to Sebi remained unanswered.

In February, the market regulator capped portfolio overlaps at 50% for sectoral and thematic equity schemes with other equity schemes within the same fund house, barring large-cap funds. Mint reported in March that Sebi’s categorization rules for active funds may lead to a surge in innovation and launches of passive products.

Also Read | Sebi's MF-only PMS proposal a game-changer but compliance barriers loom

Passive fund assets stood at 15.5 trillion and made up 18% of mutual fund assets as of July, according to NSE Indices. They accounted for 10.2% of mutual fund assets as of March 2021, according to Amfi.

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Meet the Author

Srushti Vaidya

Srushti is a markets reporter at Mint. She writes on equity markets, and her areas of coverage rangeRead more

from brokers and exchanges to mutual funds and the fast-evolving alternatives space, including GIFT City, from the financial capital of India. She has an experience of over three years in journalism, and has previously worked at Moneycontrol. She has an undergraduate degree in mass communication and a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism from Asian College of Journalism, Chennai.<br><br>Srushti prefers meeting people from the industry over making calls. Her work aims to drive impact—her story on illegal gold imports, for instance, caught the government’s attention and contributed to a policy shift. She specialises in turning complex market data into clear, engaging stories so even her grandmother could understand futures and options.<br><br>Outside of the newsroom, she enjoys spending money on jewellery and watching thriller films—especially the kind that keep her awake at night. She spends 1.5 hours a day commuting in Mumbai locals, listening to horror podcasts on her way to work. She’s also very talkative—so reach out only if you have lots of time.

Read Less
Apoorva Ajith

Apoorva is a Mumbai-based journalist at Mint who covers the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Read more

SEBI), tracking the pulse of India’s capital markets, regulatory developments and the people who operate within them. She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism from the Asian College of Journalism, where she developed a strong foundation in markets, companies, and economic policy. She began her journalism journey with an internship at Bloomberg, where she worked across beats such as real estate, infrastructure, capital markets, and deals, which helped her understanding of business and finance.<br><br>She is guided by the belief that everything in this world can be explained in simple and fewer words, and that idea shapes how she approaches her writing. She aims to cut through complexity and present nuanced regulatory and financial developments in a way that is both accessible and meaningful to readers.<br><br>When she is not tracking market chatter, Apoorva can usually be found deep into a fiction novel or out on a long run. She is also a trained classical dancer in Bharatanatyam, Mohiniyattam, and Kathakali.

Read Less
Catch all theBudget News,Business News, Mutual Funds news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMutual FundsNewsSebi considers guardrails to curb surge in launches of copycat passive mutual funds

Sebi considers guardrails to curb surge in launches of copycat passive mutual funds

Srushti VaidyaApoorva Ajith
3 min read20 Aug 2026, 05:50 AM IST
A passive fund is an investment fund that mirrors an index such as the Nifty 50, aiming to match market returns.
A passive fund is an investment fund that mirrors an index such as the Nifty 50, aiming to match market returns. (iStockphoto)
Summary

Critics suggest Sebi regulate the quality and liquidity of the index itself, rather than curb the number of funds

Gift this article

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is considering potential limits on the number of passive mutual funds per category, two people aware of the matter said, as a flood of passive funds sweeps across the market.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is considering potential limits on the number of passive mutual funds per category, two people aware of the matter said, as a flood of passive funds sweeps across the market.

Such curbs, if introduced, could reduce confusion for retail investors by reducing the number of repetitive passive funds such as index funds and exchange-traded funds. However, the discussions are in early stages and may or may not result in policy action.

Such curbs, if introduced, could reduce confusion for retail investors by reducing the number of repetitive passive funds such as index funds and exchange-traded funds. However, the discussions are in early stages and may or may not result in policy action.

“There were discussions around whether the industry could streamline the number of similar strategies. Like, an asset management company (AMC) can have multiple funds all running essentially the same momentum fund, but one with large-caps and then one with small-caps—there is some thinking around whether that could be streamlined,” one of the two people cited above said on the condition of anonymity.

A passive fund is an investment fund that mirrors an index such as the Nifty 50, aiming to match market returns. Currently, there is no cap on the number of passive funds an asset manager can launch. On the active side, where a fund manager selects stocks to beat market returns, only one fund per category is permitted, except for thematic funds.

Also Read | SEBI eases mutual fund registration but tightens checks on new AMCs

Launches of passive funds have picked up significantly. Over 130 passive funds were launched in the past year compared with 86 active funds, according to data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi).

Top fund offerings

SBI Mutual Fund, India’s largest mutual fund house, has two funds based on the momentum factor: SBI Nifty Midcap 150 Momentum 50 ETF and SBI Nifty 200 Momentum 30 Index Fund. Momentum funds are passive funds that typically track stocks that have surged over the past six to 12 months, betting they will continue gaining in the short to medium term.

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, the second-largest asset manager, has similar funds in the value factor, targeting undervalued stocks. It offers ICICI Prudential Nifty 50 Value 20 ETF and ICICI Prudential Nifty 200 Value 30 ETF.

HDFC Mutual Fund, the third-largest asset manager, offers HDFC Nifty Top 20 Equal Weight Index Fund, HDFC Nifty 50 Equal Weight Index Fund and HDFC Nifty 100 Equal Weight Index Fund. Equal weight index funds assign the same, identical percentage of capital to each stock in the index, regardless of their market cap.

These examples highlight how asset managers can launch multiple passive funds that follow similar investment factors but track different underlying indices. To be sure, the similarity in passive indices is not limited to the top three funds.

Also Read | Mutual funds: why distributors still matter despite direct plans

Will it work?

However, experts contend that curbing the number of funds per category won’t work.

“An index can be built to order; so, almost any theme can be repackaged as a passive product. Capping scheme numbers won’t stop that,” said Dhirendra Kumar, founder and chief executive officer at Value Research. “It will only push fund houses into narrower and thinner indices. The filter should be the index itself: how many stocks, how liquid, how replicable, not how many funds an AMC runs.”

An email sent to Sebi remained unanswered.

In February, the market regulator capped portfolio overlaps at 50% for sectoral and thematic equity schemes with other equity schemes within the same fund house, barring large-cap funds. Mint reported in March that Sebi’s categorization rules for active funds may lead to a surge in innovation and launches of passive products.

Also Read | Sebi's MF-only PMS proposal a game-changer but compliance barriers loom

Passive fund assets stood at 15.5 trillion and made up 18% of mutual fund assets as of July, according to NSE Indices. They accounted for 10.2% of mutual fund assets as of March 2021, according to Amfi.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Srushti Vaidya

Srushti is a markets reporter at Mint. She writes on equity markets, and her areas of coverage rangeRead more

from brokers and exchanges to mutual funds and the fast-evolving alternatives space, including GIFT City, from the financial capital of India. She has an experience of over three years in journalism, and has previously worked at Moneycontrol. She has an undergraduate degree in mass communication and a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism from Asian College of Journalism, Chennai.<br><br>Srushti prefers meeting people from the industry over making calls. Her work aims to drive impact—her story on illegal gold imports, for instance, caught the government’s attention and contributed to a policy shift. She specialises in turning complex market data into clear, engaging stories so even her grandmother could understand futures and options.<br><br>Outside of the newsroom, she enjoys spending money on jewellery and watching thriller films—especially the kind that keep her awake at night. She spends 1.5 hours a day commuting in Mumbai locals, listening to horror podcasts on her way to work. She’s also very talkative—so reach out only if you have lots of time.

Read Less
Apoorva Ajith

Apoorva is a Mumbai-based journalist at Mint who covers the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Read more

SEBI), tracking the pulse of India’s capital markets, regulatory developments and the people who operate within them. She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism from the Asian College of Journalism, where she developed a strong foundation in markets, companies, and economic policy. She began her journalism journey with an internship at Bloomberg, where she worked across beats such as real estate, infrastructure, capital markets, and deals, which helped her understanding of business and finance.<br><br>She is guided by the belief that everything in this world can be explained in simple and fewer words, and that idea shapes how she approaches her writing. She aims to cut through complexity and present nuanced regulatory and financial developments in a way that is both accessible and meaningful to readers.<br><br>When she is not tracking market chatter, Apoorva can usually be found deep into a fiction novel or out on a long run. She is also a trained classical dancer in Bharatanatyam, Mohiniyattam, and Kathakali.

Read Less
Catch all theBudget News,Business News, Mutual Funds news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMutual FundsNewsSebi considers guardrails to curb surge in launches of copycat passive mutual funds
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