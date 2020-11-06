Sebi introduces flexicap category in mutual funds

In September, Sebi had come out with fresh rules for multi-cap funds, requiring them to invest at least 25% of their corpus in large-, mid- and small-cap stocks. This raised concerns among the industry that existing multicap funds would be forced to buy mid and small caps even though such segments may not have the liquidity to absorb large flows from mutual funds. In response to the circular, industry association AMFI had asked the regulator to create a new flexicap category that does not have such stipulations.