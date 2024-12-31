Mutual Funds
Sebi introduces MF Lite framework for passive mutual funds
SummaryMF Lite covers index funds, ETFs, and FoFs with a minimum AUM of ₹5,000 crore. Guidelines for overseas indices and new hybrid funds will enhance transparency for investors.
Index and exchange-traded funds to schemes sponsored by private equity funds will be eligible to be covered under the MF Lite framework on meeting certain conditions as the market regulator aims to simplify the operations of passively managed mutual funds.
