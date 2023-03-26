SEBI makes KYC mandatory for maintaining e-wallets in mutual funds from May 1

Sonam Chandwani, Managing Partner KS Legal & Associates said “The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) recently announced that completing the KYC process will be mandatory for maintaining e-wallets in Mutual Funds, effective from 1st May 2023. This regulation is in line with SEBI's efforts to enhance the security and safety of investments made by investors. KYC refers to the process of verifying the identity of an investor in accordance with the guidelines set by SEBI. It is essential for investors to comply with this regulation and complete the KYC process by 1st May 2023. Failure to do so may result in the suspension or closure of their e-wallet accounts. E-wallets have become a popular mode of investment in Mutual Funds as they offer a convenient and secure way to manage investments. However, with the increasing popularity of e-wallets, there has been a rise in the number of fraudulent activities related to them. To mitigate this risk and to safeguard the interests of investors, SEBI has made it mandatory for investors to complete the KYC process for maintaining e-wallets in Mutual Funds."