Sebi makes voting compulsory for mutual funds

The Securities and Exchange Board of India ( Sebi ) in a circular today made voting on corporate resolutions compulsory for mutual funds. Previously MFs had been required to disclose voting patterns, but funds were allowed to abstain from votes. Mutual Funds will now be required to vote on a range of corporate resolutions such as corporate governance matters, changes to capital structure, stock option plans, appointment and removal of directors and any other issue that may affect the interest of shareholders or unit holders. These votes would also have to be disclosed to unit holders, under existing regulations.

Voting will be at mutual fund level (rather than scheme level). Fund managers of individual schemes can vote differently from other schemes in the fund house, but must record a detailed rationale for the same. Index Funds and ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds) which are passive in nature will also be required to vote. The circular lists certain important matters like related party transactions or corporate governance matters on which voting will be required from 1st April 2021 and adds that for other matters, voting will be compulsory from 1st April 2022.

"So far mutual funds were abstaining on more than 50% of the votes on corporate resolutions. This is a good move by Sebi. I don't see a challenge even for index funds or ETFs. Even if a mutual fund owns one share of a company, it should vote on its resolutions. Otherwise it has no business owning those shares," said Shriram Subramanian, Founder and Managing Director, InGovern Research. "MFs have to vote objectively even when the AMCs have stake in associate companies," he added. "This presents a problem for passive funds which do not have research analysts tracking each stock. Sebi should have also laid down a threshold of shares above which voting is compulsory. This will raise compliance costs and burden. Attrition in compliance teams has already spiked," said the compliance head of a mid sized mutual fund on condition of anonymity.

