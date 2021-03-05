Sebi makes voting compulsory for mutual funds

"So far mutual funds were abstaining on more than 50% of the votes on corporate resolutions. This is a good move by Sebi. I don't see a challenge even for index funds or ETFs. Even if a mutual fund owns one share of a company, it should vote on its resolutions. Otherwise it has no business owning those shares," said Shriram Subramanian, Founder and Managing Director, InGovern Research. "MFs have to vote objectively even when the AMCs have stake in associate companies," he added. "This presents a problem for passive funds which do not have research analysts tracking each stock. Sebi should have also laid down a threshold of shares above which voting is compulsory. This will raise compliance costs and burden. Attrition in compliance teams has already spiked," said the compliance head of a mid sized mutual fund on condition of anonymity.