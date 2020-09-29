Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Mutual Funds >News >Sebi moves to increase mutual funds accountability, tightens disclosure of forensic audits
The market regulator also strengthened the role of debenture trustee

Sebi moves to increase mutual funds accountability, tightens disclosure of forensic audits

2 min read . 07:03 PM IST Jayshree P. Upadhyay

  • Sebi observed that there is a concern of information asymmetry when it comes to forensic audit of listed companies
  • Sebi approved setting up of a limited purpose repo-clearing corporation

Mumbai: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Tuesday announced a set of reforms for mutual funds to make them more accountable by enforcing a stronger code of conduct for Asset Management Companies (AMCs) and fund managers, CIOs and dealers. To address the information asymmetry the regulator said that listed entities will have to disclose if forensic audit has been initiated against the company and also the final report, only probes initiated by regulators and enforcement entities will be exempt.

Mumbai: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Tuesday announced a set of reforms for mutual funds to make them more accountable by enforcing a stronger code of conduct for Asset Management Companies (AMCs) and fund managers, CIOs and dealers. To address the information asymmetry the regulator said that listed entities will have to disclose if forensic audit has been initiated against the company and also the final report, only probes initiated by regulators and enforcement entities will be exempt.

Here are the key board announcements —

Here are the key board announcements —

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Holding fund managers accountable

A detailed code of conduct will now be applicable on fund managers including Chief Investment Officers (CIOs) and Dealers of asset management companies. Further, the Chief Executive Officer will be responsible to ensure that the Code of Conduct is followed by all such officers. Currently this code of conduct is only applicable to trustees and the AMC.

Disclosure of forensic audit

Sebi observed that there is a concern of information asymmetry when it comes to forensic audit of listed companies. These audits are typically initiated by banks, management, new management among others.

Sebi mandated that listed entities would need to disclose any audit initiated, the final report and management commentary to stock exchanges. Only the audits initiated by regulators and enforcement agencies need not be disclosed.

Disclosing violations of insider trading

Under the informant mechanism allowed informants a time period of three years to report any violation of insider trading rules.

Repo clearing

Sebi approved setting up of a limited purpose repo-clearing corporation.

Strengthening debenture trustees

The market regulator also strengthened the role of debenture trustee by ensuring that they do independent due diligence of the assets on which charge is being created. They would convene the meeting of debenture holders for enforcement of security, joining the inter-creditor agreement (under the framework specified by RBI).

Click here to read the Mint ePaper mint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated