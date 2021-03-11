Sebi norms may hit debt MFs’ near-term returns

“The revised valuation of these bonds could put pressure on funds and their liquidity profile at an inopportune time as secondary market liquidity in AT1 bonds is limited after tightening of regulatory norms. Average daily volumes at ₹15-20 crore may not be sufficient for mutual funds for an orderly exit from these bonds based on their total AT1 bond holding of around ₹25,000 crore as of February 2021," Dalal said. Fund managers also argue that India does not have a long yield curve and hence it may be difficult to accurately value the funds even with the best of intentions. “Amfi has requested Sebi officials over a call today to also grandfather the valuation portions of the circular," said the head of risk mentioned above. “I expect a relaxation from the regulator as soon as tomorrow. Investors should not redeem in a hurry," he said.

