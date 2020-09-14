Sebi outlines options for MFs on new rules

From March lows, the BSE Smallcap index has rallied 64% and the BSE Midcap 51%, outpacing the Sensex, which has gained 50%. In 2017, both BSE Smallcap and BSE Midcap indices rallied 60% and 48%, respectively, leading to losses in the following years as stocks with little fundamental support lost steam amid high valuations. At current levels, BSE Midcap is available at 12-month forward price-earnings (PE) ratio of 21.75 times, BSE SmallCap at 18.69 while the Sensex is at 21.29 times.