SEBI plans to allow mutual funds with performance-based fees2 min read . Updated: 21 Apr 2023, 02:10 PM IST
SEBI is planning to allow a new category of mutual fund schemes. Under these MF schemes, asset managers' charges will partly be linked to performance of the fund
India's market regulator is planning to permit a new category of mutual fund schemes where asset managers' charges will partly be linked to performance, according to an official document reviewed by Reuters and a source directly familiar with the matter.
