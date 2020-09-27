Sebi plans to reduce risks in debt funds

“Repos in corporate bonds need two things to pick up. First, a standardized exchange-based system so that repo documentation doesn’t have to be repeated again and again. Second, a clearing corporation which will take custody of the collateral and guarantee trades. Even if the first is done, it can greatly improve liquidity in the corporate bond market," said Rajeev Radhakrishnan, head, fixed income, SBI Mutual Fund. Clearing corporations such as those which operate in stock exchanges guarantee that trades will be honoured. So, if the borrower defaults, the clearing corporation will sell off the collateral and make good the repayment.