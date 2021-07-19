Sebi proposes swing pricing in mutual funds

"There are some drawbacks to this. It can deter corporates from investing in the smaller debt funds because the threshold for implementing swing pricing there will be lower. For example, a 5% threshold is ₹5 crore in a ₹100 crore fund while it is ₹50 crores in a ₹1,000 crore fund. Corporate treasuries usually have large amounts to invest. Secondly, corporates might try to game the system. If the threshold is announced at 5%, people will try to redeem say 1% per day instead of 5% in a single day," said a debt fund manager on condition of anonymity.