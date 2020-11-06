Sebi restores pre-covid cut-off time for mutual fund transactions

On 19 October, Sebi had restored the cut-off timings to 3 pm for all schemes except for debt schemes and conservative hybrid schemes. The present letter brings back the cut-off time to 3 pm for debt and conservative hybrid funds as well. The cut-off time for purchase of liquid and overnight funds would stand restored from 12.30 pm to 1.30 pm. The redemption cut-off time for equity, debt and liquid funds would stand restored to 3 pm. The Sebi action follows an RBI move extending debt market timings for most securities to 3.30 pm, also with effect from 9 November.