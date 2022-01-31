Sebi restricts overseas investments by MFs; what should investors do

Experts believe that the restriction is a big negative for investors. “We have been seeing the markets being volatile right now, whether it is China or the US. This is the right opportunity to start investing in segments having reasonable or low valuations, especially lump sum. When the US Federal Reserve starts to increase the rates and if the markets actually fall, with restrictions in place, investors won’t get the opportunity to invest during dips. This is kind of a lost opportunity," said Rushabh Desai, founder of Rupee With Rushabh Investment Services.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}