Sebi retreats on nomination norms for mutual funds after industry pushback

Apoorva Ajith
2 min read29 May 2026, 07:18 PM IST
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Sebi had formally acknowledged the concerns in a consultation paper seeking public comments on modified nomination rules. (Reuters)
Summary
Under the revised framework, nomination will remain the default option for single-holder accounts and folios, but investors can opt out through a declaration, either online or offline.

The stock market regulator has rolled back key aspects of its January 2025 framework overhauling nomination rules governing demat accounts and mutual fund folios, after acknowledging in March challenges in the new system that was aimed to reduce unclaimed investor assets.

In a circular issued on Friday, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) reverted to its previous framework. The January 2025 framework had aimed to “revise and revamp” nomination facilities across the securities market, but many of its proposals were cumbersome in practice.

The new norms included a rule to allow nominees to operate accounts of incapacitated investors, mandatory capture of extensive nominee details, video-based opt-out processes for investors unwilling to nominate, and an increase in the maximum number of nominees from three to 10.

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By March 2026, Sebi had formally acknowledged the concerns in a consultation paper seeking public comments on modified nomination rules. The regulator admitted that some provisions had faced “operational challenges” and could hamper investor onboarding.

Key changes

Two months since, Sebi has dropped the move idea to raise the cap on nominees from three to 10. Instead, investors will continue to be allowed up to three nominees. Industry participants had argued that a 10-nominee structure would strain systems while serving little practical purpose.

Sebi has also removed a video-based mechanism for opting out of nominations. Under the revised framework, nomination will remain the default option for single-holder accounts and folios, but investors can opt out through a declaration, either online or offline.

The new norms will come into effect from September 2026.

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The regulator also diluted documentation requirements for nominees. Instead of seeking detailed information such as address, email, mobile number, personal identifiers and percentage allocation as mandatory fields, Sebi has now restricted mandatory disclosure to just the nominee’s name and relationship with the investor. Other details will remain optional.

Investor outreach

"The new framework is more practical as market participants had given feedback than 10 nominees was difficult to manage. The norms appear to align well with proposed Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) rules, as one need not collect and protect details of a larger number of nominees," said Sandeep Bagla, chief executive officer of Trust Mutual Fund.

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For existing and new demat accounts or mutual fund folios which have opted out of having nominees, depositories or mutual fund registrar and transfer agents (RTAs) are mandated to send bi-annual messages to investors nudging them to provide nomination. Additionally, they also have to display the benefits of nomination on the first log-in of the day into the account.

About the Author

Apoorva Ajith

Apoorva is a Mumbai-based journalist at Mint who covers the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), tracking the pulse of India’s capital markets, regulatory developments and the people who operate within them. She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism from the Asian College of Journalism, where she developed a strong foundation in markets, companies, and economic policy. She began her journalism journey with an internship at Bloomberg, where she worked across beats such as real estate, infrastructure, capital markets, and deals, which helped her understanding of business and finance.<br><br>She is guided by the belief that everything in this world can be explained in simple and fewer words, and that idea shapes how she approaches her writing. She aims to cut through complexity and present nuanced regulatory and financial developments in a way that is both accessible and meaningful to readers.<br><br>When she is not tracking market chatter, Apoorva can usually be found deep into a fiction novel or out on a long run. She is also a trained classical dancer in Bharatanatyam, Mohiniyattam, and Kathakali.

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