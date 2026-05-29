The stock market regulator has rolled back key aspects of its January 2025 framework overhauling nomination rules governing demat accounts and mutual fund folios, after acknowledging in March challenges in the new system that was aimed to reduce unclaimed investor assets.
Sebi retreats on nomination norms for mutual funds after industry pushback
SummaryUnder the revised framework, nomination will remain the default option for single-holder accounts and folios, but investors can opt out through a declaration, either online or offline.
The stock market regulator has rolled back key aspects of its January 2025 framework overhauling nomination rules governing demat accounts and mutual fund folios, after acknowledging in March challenges in the new system that was aimed to reduce unclaimed investor assets.
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Apoorva is a Mumbai-based journalist at Mint who covers the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), tracking the pulse of India’s capital markets, regulatory developments and the people who operate within them. She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism from the Asian College of Journalism, where she developed a strong foundation in markets, companies, and economic policy. She began her journalism journey with an internship at Bloomberg, where she worked across beats such as real estate, infrastructure, capital markets, and deals, which helped her understanding of business and finance.<br><br>She is guided by the belief that everything in this world can be explained in simple and fewer words, and that idea shapes how she approaches her writing. She aims to cut through complexity and present nuanced regulatory and financial developments in a way that is both accessible and meaningful to readers.<br><br>When she is not tracking market chatter, Apoorva can usually be found deep into a fiction novel or out on a long run. She is also a trained classical dancer in Bharatanatyam, Mohiniyattam, and Kathakali.
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