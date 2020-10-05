Sebi revamps mutual fund riskometer, renames dividend option

Under the new riskometer, there are six categories of risk, going from low to very high. Debt schemes with lower rated credit or higher maturity papers will be determined as more risky. For equity schemes higher risk weights will be given to small and mid cap stocks (meaning a riskier place on the riskometer tool). The new Sebi circular also introduces a liquidity parameter for both equity and debt schemes, assigning higher weights to schemes investing in relatively illiquid securities. "Many key changes have been introduced. Now investors will be able to distinguish between the risk of funds within a category. The monthly publishing also makes it a dynamic tool. An additional risk category called very high has also been introduced. All these changes are welcome," said Swarup Mohanty, CEO, Mirae Asset Mutual Fund.