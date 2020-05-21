Sebi's exchange exit option and what it means for Franklin Templeton investors

"It’s not necessary that these units won't find a buyer, they will find a buyer but at perhaps a haircut. Now the call is perhaps purely for the investor to take that would they prefer to stay put in the schemes till maturity/ or full refund is made by Franklin or exit through stock exchange at a haircut. The underlying bonds are not ‘all’ bad and have not defaulted so perhaps a savvy investor or an institutional investor may be interested in buying these units," said Deepak Shenoy, chief executive, at Capitalmind Wealth.