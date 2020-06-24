Sebi’s move to allow ‘defaulted’ debt trading a shot in arm for mutual funds

According to Sudip Mahapatra, partner at law firm S&R Associates, distressed debt funds, hedge funds and asset reconstruction companies will be the primary buyers of these distressed debt securities. According to a debt fund manager in a mid-sized fund house, this lays the foundation of the new market however it would take some time to develop. Debt funds which have side-pocketed assets to the tune of ₹4000 crore can specially make use of this framework, he said. “Perhaps not all the ARCs, or distressed funds have an appetite for these bonds currently but this lays the foundation for more experienced hands to get into the space of defaulting bond and ensure recoveries," he said declining to be named.