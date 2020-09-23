Sebi's reform list to de-stress debt MFs welcome, but raises doubt

MUMBAI: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) chairman's major announcements to reduce liquidity and redemption-related stress on debt funds raises many unanswered questions, said mutual fund industry participants.

Ajay Tyagi, chairman, Sebi, on Tuesday announced that the regulator is working on a slew of reforms to ensure that debt funds, the biggest subscriber to corporate bonds, are able to weather the illiquidity and redemption stresses. These risks had become more pronounced in the wake of the covid-19 pandemic which had rendered the underlying corporate bonds illiquid.

The steps in the works include transaction cost for investors who redeem their investments from schemes which have become illiquid, a so-called backstop facility to buy the illiquid paper and mandating a minimum amount of investment in highly liquid assets such as g-secs and t-bills.

"Mention was made of a proposed credit and liquidity backstop mechanism under a new entity to be set up where the MFs will also have a role to play. These are welcome new measures, which significantly address some of the long existing issues that caused periodic disruptions in debt funds," said Mahendra Jajoo, CEO, Mirae Asset Management Company

Sebi will soon mandate a "backstop facility" for debt mutual funds. This would provide a last-resort support or security for securities that are present in debt scheme portfolio and are not finding any buyer.

“An entity which can trade in relatively illiquid investment grade corporate bonds must be readily available in times of stress to buy such bonds from various market participants in the secondary market," said Tyagi, at an industry lobby event on 22 September.

“Of course, as a broad general guiding principle, for any such entity to be set up, the market participants should have ‘skin in the game’ and the ‘moral hazard’ problem ought to be satisfactorily addressed," he added.

"Sebi's proposed initiatives, especially the setting up of a special purpose clearing corporation for repo in corporate bonds and the setting up of a backstop facility will boost liquidity and deepen corporate bond markets in India. These initiatives by Sebi will definitely give confidence to fund managers to invest in below AA rated papers. It will also improve asset allocation in debt funds going forward," said G Pradeepkumar, CEO, Union AMC.

Arvind Chari, Head of Fixed Income at Quantum Advisors Pvt Ltd says that there are too many questions to be answered on this entity.

“A backstop entity should be a market body which has its own source of funding, should be backed by the government, regulator or a large market player. This entity should not be concerned about mark-to-market and should be willing to buy bonds at haircuts and hold them. However, such facility should be initiated only in case of extreme distress," said Chari.

During the pandemic, redemption risks became more apparent, impact of large redemptions on remaining unit holders.

"In the case of any scheme witnessing large redemption requests, and with not-so-liquid instruments as assets, there are high chances that more liquid assets get liquidated first and the scheme is then progressively left with a relatively more illiquid portfolio. This benefits exiting investors at the cost of those who continue to stay, particularly in case of stressed situations" said Tyagi.

A Sebi expert panel is examining a proposal of an "anti-dilution levy" for passing on transaction costs to the transacting investors. The tools will apply to both the incoming and outgoing investors, thereby protecting the interest of existing investors.

"Would this be in addition to the exit load? Which schemes will qualify for this levy? At what threshold of redemption will this levy kick-in? Will this levy be credited to the scheme or AMC? These are some of the questions that I would like answered," said a mutual fund manager declining to be named.

