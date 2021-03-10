Sebi sets limit on MF investment in debt with special features, perpetual bonds

AT1 or AT2 bonds are popularly known as ‘perpetuals’ since they do not have a fixed maturity date although banks can ‘call them in’ (repay them) at certain intervals. Such bonds are also designed to absorb the losses, if the bank’s capital dips below specific levels due to high levels of NPAs (non performing assets) for instance. This went into effect during the Yes Bank crisis in early 2020 when perpetuals written by Yes Bank were written down and mutual funds holding them faced losses. The circular also asked mutual funds to enable side pocketing if they hold such debt with special features. Side pocketing is the creation of a separate portfolio in lieu of bad debt. This allows investors to exit the remaining part of the scheme without giving up on the chance of recovery in the debt. According to the Sebi circular, a conversion of such special bonds to equity can be a trigger for side pocketing such debt, if the mutual fund wants to create a side pocket.

