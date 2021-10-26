Sebi suggests ESG funds must be 80% invested in securities following the theme

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Tuesday suggested that since ESG or environment, social and governance-based funds fall under the thematic category, these schemes should have a minimum of 80% of their total assets invested in securities following the sustainable theme.

Moreover, it has been proposed that the residual portion of the investment should not be starkly in contrast to the philosophy of the scheme from the theme.

“Globally, there is a spotlight on ESG disclosures as regulators around the world look to avoid the risk of ‘greenwashing’ by increasing ESG disclosures from asset managers. Sebi’s intended disclosures on ESG funds is a step in the right direction as the Indian ESG funds space is evolving and it’s a positive sign to set the framework at the outset," said Kaustubh Belapurkar, director-manager research, Morningstar India.

On Sebi’s suggestion of ESG schemes investing a minimum of 80% of their assets in securities following the theme, Belapurkar said that Indian ESG funds follow an ESG integration and/or best in class investing approach. “Setting a minimum standard for ESG fund is a good approach to ensure funds are true to label," he added.

To be sure, Sebi in 2017 had clarified that sectoral or thematic funds must have an 80% of minimum investment in equity and equity related instruments of a particular sector or particular theme.

Meanwhile, the markets regulator on Tuesday also asked the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) to encourage industry players to develop common sustainable finance-related terms and definitions in line with global standards. There is a significant divergence in the terms and definitions related to ESG.

These suggestions are part of the consultation paper on introducing disclosure norms for ESG mutual fund schemes, which Sebi brought out on Tuesday.

With the increased interest and focus on investments in the ESG space globally, asset management companies (AMCs) have also been launching equity schemes in this space. As per Sebi, as of 30 September, there are eight ESG thematic equity schemes with assets under management (AUM) of ₹12,085 crore. There is one ESG exchange-traded fund (ETF) and one ESG ETF fund of fund (FoF) with AUM of ₹174 crore and 144 crore, respectively.

In the consultation paper, Sebi also suggested that the name of the scheme should accurately reflect the nature and extent of the scheme’s ESG focus, taking into account the investment objective and type of strategy followed.

The disclosures are proposed to be mandated for disclosure in the scheme information documents (SIDs) for mutual funds, which launch ESG schemes. The fund houses, which already have ESG schemes are required to update their SIDs with the disclosures.

“The investments should be designed to generate a beneficial ESG/sustainability impact alongside a financial return and the AMC should clearly state the intended ‘real world’ outcome in qualitative terms, especially for strategies related to Integration, Impact Investing and Sustainable Objectives," Sebi said in the paper.

It has also been suggested that the responsible investment policy of AMCs should be revised to contain a clause that from 1 October 2022 AMCs shall only invest in securities which have business responsibility and sustainability report (BRSR) disclosures. The existing investments in the schemes for which there are no BRSR disclosures would be grandfathered for a period of one year till 30 September 2023.

Starting the financial year 2022, India Inc has to start disclosing matters related to ESG in the new BRSR format which is more comprehensive. Currently, business responsibility reporting (BRR) is like a self-compliance checklist.

Driven by increased investor interest in environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues, sustainable funds have gained a lot of traction in India over the last year.

Sebi has also been in active discussions with various stakeholders to bring in greater granularity in disclosures by listed companies in the ESG space. The regulator is open for comments on the consultation paper till 16 November.

