Sebi suggests ESG funds must be 80% invested in securities following the theme

With the increased interest and focus on investments in the ESG space globally, asset management companies (AMCs) have also been launching equity schemes in this space. As per Sebi, as of 30 September, there are eight ESG thematic equity schemes with assets under management (AUM) of ₹12,085 crore. There is one ESG exchange-traded fund (ETF) and one ESG ETF fund of fund (FoF) with AUM of ₹174 crore and 144 crore, respectively.