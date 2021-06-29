Sebi tightens rules for AMCs, makes REITs/InvITs accessible for retail investors

The markets regulator has amended the country's mutual fund regulations, directing AMCs in the country to put in a minimum amount of money from their own account every time a mutual fund scheme is launched. Sebi said that AMCs will have to make such an investment contribution as a "skin in the game" in proportion to the varying amount of risks associated with the MF scheme, which essentially means higher the risk of losses bigger has to be the minimum contribution made by the AMC itself.

