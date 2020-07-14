Sebi to tweak liquidity norms for debt funds

"These terms of reference are good but do not address the underlying illiquidity of the debt market in India. Liquidity buffer is a great initiaitve, specifically for debt categories at the short end. Gating redemptions is good in theory but should be clearly communicated to investors in SIDs (scheme information document) at the time of investment, given that it goes against the promise of a fund's open-ended nature. Also, it will be interesting to see how problems such as concentration of papers in schemes for those remaining in the scheme after a mass exit can be addressed," said Vidya Bala, co founder, Primeinvestor, an investment advisory firm.