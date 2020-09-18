Home >Mutual Funds >News >Sebi tweaks MF purchase rulesSebi tweaks how NAV is calculated
2 min read . Updated: 18 Sep 2020, 06:31 AM IST Neil Borate

Beginning 1 January, mutual fund purchases will get the net asset value of the day the investor’s money reaches the AMC

Starting 1 January, mutual fund purchases will be calculated based on the net asset value (NAV) of the day the investor’s money reaches the asset manager, and not the day of application, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said.

Under current rules, the NAV of the same day is considered for purchases of less than 2 lakh, even if the money does not reach the asset management company (AMC), but the order is placed within the cut-off time. However, this provision does not apply to liquid and overnight funds.

“The new system may be an issue for people who submit purchase orders very close to the cut off time. Their money might not reach the mutual fund in time for the order to go through. Also, customers of nodal banks (typically smaller banks) tend to have slower settlement cycles. They might be affected," said Gaurav Rastogi, chief executive, Kuvera, an online platform for direct mutual funds.

According to an executive at an asset manager, who spoke on condition of anonymity, the individual cut-off timings for applications for specific fund categories will also apply to the receipt of money.

However, another AMC executive said there was ambiguity about what time would qualify as money reaching the same day in terms of the Sebi circular.

This executive also expressed concern about possible delays in money for systematic investment plans (SIP).

Most SIPs are below 2 lakh in value and such investors are currently assured of the NAV of the SIP on the day of the application even if there is a delay in the money reaching the AMC.

The Sebi circular also tightened norms for mutual fund operations, such as mandatory use of automated order management system and scheme-wise order placements if the fund manager is responsible for multiple MF schemes.

The market regulator did not change the system of cut-off timings for applications. If you submit the purchase application before 1pm for schemes, barring liquid and overnight funds, you get the same day’s NAV.

If you submit it after 1pm, you get the next day’s NAV. For liquid and overnight schemes, if the application is submitted before 12.30pm you get the previous day’s NAV. If you submit it after 12.30pm you get the same day’s NAV.

The cut-off timings were brought forward from 3pm and 1.30pm, respectively, in April 2020 due to the Covid 19 lockdown.

The new circular requires that in addition to submitting the application before the cut off time, the money also has to reach the fund house on the same day to get that day’s NAV.

