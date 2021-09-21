After concerns and various representations from the Mutual fund (MF) Industry, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) regulator has sought to provide clarity on the new compensation norms it has proposed.

Ahead of its implementation on October 1, the market regulator has tweaked the circular that mandated paying a fifth of compensation to key employees of asset management companies (AMCs) in the form of mutual fund (MF) units.

The regulator, in an order on Monday, said, for junior employees, the proposed scheme will be implemented in a phased manner i.e.10% in the first year and 15% in the second year. In other words, junior employees will be required to invest 10% during October 1, 2021 to September 30, 2022 and 15% during October 1, 2022 to September 30, 2023.

The regulator has also changed the term "key employees" from original circular to "Designated Employees."

Other designated employees must mandatorily required to invest 20% in the mutual fund units of the fund house.

According to the tweaked rules, investment in units of the scheme, will be made on the day of payment of salary.

Sebi defines junior employee as someone who is below 35 years and the phased implementation for junior employees will cease to apply from the date if an employee attains the age of 35 years.

