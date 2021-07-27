How the Sebi-mandated one-stop-shop for mutual funds will work

At present, mutual fund investors can go through a distributor. These can be online distribution websites or banks with a local branch network, national distribution firms or local independent distributors. Distributors charge commissions up to 0.5-1% depending on the type of fund. Or you can go through a fintech platform, many of which are free. Such platforms monetize their offerings by cross-selling other products like digital gold. Or you can go through mutual fund utilities, a company owned and funded by mutual fund houses and free of cost for investors.