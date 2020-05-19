Secret behind an Indian quant mutual fund outperforming peers this year

Bhargava’s fund was established in 2008 as the Reliance Quant Fund, the first of its kind in India, and averaged an annual return of about 1.8% over the past five years, compared with about 3.1% for the Nifty. There are only a handful of quant funds in India, and Nippon’s rivals Tata Asset Management Ltd. and DSP Investment Managers Pvt., have launched theirs in the last 12 months.