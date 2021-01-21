Sensex hits 50,000. What should mutual fund investors do?

Should we stay invested, sell or invest more are the big questions playing on the mind of investors after witnessing 50,000 on Sensex. The market rally is being driven by ample liquidity, corporate resilience and broader Economic recovery. For someone who is already invested, I think they should enjoy these returns as the long term outlook is quite bright and so the markets will only gather steam in the next 4-5 years. For someone looking to enter the mutual funds, it would be wise to put the money in a liquid fund and do a systematic transfer for the next 1 to 2 years. There has been an unprecedented rally in the last 3 months and the valuations are at record levels. There are high chances that one may catch lower levels in the next few months.

