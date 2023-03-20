Shifting gears: Bandhan MF plans to unlock its growth potential5 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2023, 12:44 AM IST
The fund house has done well on debt side but equity has been a mixed bag. It plans to increase stocks coverage
It was hitherto known as IDFC Mutual Fund (IDFC MF). It is now Bandhan MF. The name change comes after the Securities and Exchange Board of India approved the acquisition of IDFC MF by Bandhan Financial Holdings (the parent company of Bandhan Bank), GIC (Singapore government’s sovereign wealth fund) and private equity firm ChrysCapital.
