Short-term debt MFs have low or nil exit load

An exit load is a charge that investors have to pay when exiting a mutual fund within a certain period of time. It is expressed as a percentage of the investment. For example, if your investment is ₹10 lakh, a 1% exit load would come to ₹10,000. The exit load is levied to deter people from moving out of a mutual fund too soon after the investment.

An exit load is a charge that investors have to pay when exiting a mutual fund within a certain period of time. It is expressed as a percentage of the investment. For example, if your investment is ₹10 lakh, a 1% exit load would come to ₹10,000. The exit load is levied to deter people from moving out of a mutual fund too soon after the investment.

A quick churn may not only give the investor subpar returns but also harm other investors in the fund because the manager is forced to keep higher amounts of money in cash to meet redemptions rather than investing it.

A quick churn may not only give the investor subpar returns but also harm other investors in the fund because the manager is forced to keep higher amounts of money in cash to meet redemptions rather than investing it. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

Typically, exit loads in equity funds are levied up to one year from the date of investment, although some funds have a graded exit load (one which falls with time) going up to three years.

In case of debt funds, exit load is nil or negligible in short-term funds such as liquid and ultra-short duration. However, the load is relatively high in categories with low liquidity such as credit risk. When the fundamental attributes (such as moving to a different category) of a fund change, it is required to give a exit load-free period of one month to investors who want to move out.

Investors should check the exit load at the time of investment to ensure that the period aligns with the time horizon they have in mind. They should also check at the time of exit to see the extent of the charge, if any, they will face.