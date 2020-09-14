Should I continue my SIP in Franklin India Prima Fund?

First I would like to say that the problem faced by Franklin was limited to only six specific debt schemes. Franklin Equity funds in general and Franklin India Prima Fund specifically is not connected to the problem of some of their debt funds. Franklin India Prima Fund is dedicated mid cap fund. A mid cap scheme is more volatile than a large cap or a multi cap fund. It is difficult to advise on specific scheme unless there is complete disclosure of your portfolio. But as a general principle of equity investments 60 – 70 % can be in large and multicap , 20 – 30 % should be mid & small cap funds and remaining could be in thematic or sectoral funds.