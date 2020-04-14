Should you continue with your SIPs or pause them?

Despite the impact of the covid-19 pandemic, mutual fund investors have, for the most part, remained committed to their investments. Data shows that inflows in systematic investment plans (SIPs) in equity funds are more or less at the same levels in March 2020 as earlier. But are investors doing the right thing by staying invested or should they look for opportunities to exit and await an opportunity to return when the dust settles? Or are they missing out on the opportunity of a lifetime by not investing more in the markets at these levels?

Here are four scenarios that warrant different actions on your SIPs.

Stay the course

Continuing your SIPs means your portfolio benefits from accumulating more units when markets are down, bringing down your average cost of acquisition.

If your goals have not changed and you have adequate time frame that will allow the values to recover and give you the returns that you expect from a risky asset, then don’t fiddle with your SIPs. “Where equity is part of the wealth creation process, then such years of low or negative returns would have been factored in. Equity should not even form part of the plan unless there is a good seven to 10 years runway," said Priya Sunder, director, PeakAlpha Investments, a Sebi-registered investment advisory firm.

Holding on to your nerves is difficult when you see markets slipping to new lows. Committing to an SIP removes the compulsion to identify market peaks and bottoms and helps you manage the emotions. It also gives your portfolio the chance to benefit from the volatility. Don’t change your investment strategy in periods of uncertainty unless your financial circumstances have changed.

Increase the amount

Market valuations and levels are back to where they were four-five years ago. It may seem a chance too good to miss. “If you have surplus funds then this is the time to deploy it aggressively, provided you have taken care to increase your emergency buffer," said Taresh Bhatia, a Sebi-registered investment adviser. “Investments in equity should be aligned to risk profile and goals that have an adequate investment horizon and invested through a systematic transfer plan over the next six to 12 weeks," he added.

But consider this if you are sure of a steady and growing income, have investible surpluses and an adequate emergency fund. Do not increase your SIPs into equity by diverting funds earmarked for short-term goals that you are accumulating in safer fixed-income products. Investors, typically, do this in the hope of making a quick short-term killing on equity markets, but that may not always happen. “SIPs are decided based on investors’ goals, time horizon, income and its growth over time and other factors. Increasing the SIP amount just because markets have corrected may be a knee-jerk reaction," said Bhatia.

Another good reason to increase equity investment at this stage would be to adjust your asset allocation, if the equity portion for your long-term goals has dwindled. The safest course of action would be to stay with your asset allocation and buy into the market to maintain it. “A fall in equity markets will translate into lower equity exposure in a portfolio than what is required, according to the recommended asset allocation. Correcting this imbalance will mean that you are investing more when markets are down. You do this by either bringing in surplus into equity or by redirecting a greater portion of the earmarked funds into equity," said Sunder. She does not recommend going overweight on equity at this stage, but staying with the asset allocation to not put goals at risk.

Pause SIPs

If you find that your income is likely to be at risk, then the first priority should be shoring up your emergency fund so that you can meet essential expenses and liabilities. In such a situation, you should consider pausing your SIPs into equity funds and moving the allocation to liquid and other easily accessible investments. “With job losses and cut in income a reality now, continuing SIPs may be a stretch for some investors. It is okay to pause and recoup and focus on building liquidity instead of stressing about it," said Sunder. “Where income is under doubt, say, for self-employed people, investors should review the contingency fund," said Bhatia.

Sometimes the need to pause SIPs may arise because in such market situations, you may find that you are not cut out for the extent of risk you thought you could take. Not continuing equity investments at this stage, even if you resume them later, may limit the benefits to your portfolio, and you may even have to reconsider your goals or postpone them. But if the decision to pause gives you greater peace of mind, then it is worth it. Divert the funds earmarked for equity to less volatile asset classes. Once the uncertainty passes, resume the SIPs and look for ways to catch up on missed investments so that your long-term goals are not affected.

Redeem investments

You should consider redeeming investments in falling markets only in extreme situations. “If you don’t need the money, then there is no reason to redeem because then you are converting a notional loss into a real loss and it is hard to recover from this. Your best chance is to reduce your average cost and stay invested if you can," said Sunder.

But what if you are left with no choice but to redeem? “We first look at debt investments for withdrawal," said Bhatia. Then, consider all other options. For example, there are withdrawals allowed from provident funds. Loan moratoriums may give you a breather. “In extreme cases, you may look at loans and investments. If you believe your investments can get you a better return than the cost of the loan, then stay with the investments," said Bhatia. If all else fails, then use the investment proceeds.

To be able to reap benefits when markets recover, it is important to remain invested. Instead of focusing on the risks, assess if you have time enough for the economy and markets to rebound and compounding to work for you.