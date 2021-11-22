Should you go for India's first Taiwan equity fund by Nippon India?

“If you see the P/E Ratio of the TAI EX Index, it’s trading below its 10-year historical average. So its 10-year historical average is around 15, and is trading at around 13. From valuations perspective, it is very attractive, and also corporate profits have shown tremendous upside growth. I see immense long-term potential in the Taiwan market, but I would still bet on the Greater China region, it just gives a better diversification rather than just a concentration risk," he added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}