Should you increase mutual fund SIPs to take advantage of market correction?3 min read . Updated: 17 Jun 2022, 04:54 PM IST
- The Nifty 50 index fell to more than one-year low of 15,293 today
The NSE Nifty 50 today index fell 0.44% to 15,293, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.26% to 51,360.42, both indices falling to more than one-year lows in their sixth straight session of losses. The blue-chip indexes logged losses of around 5.5% each for a week that saw the U.S. Federal Reserve hike interest rates by 75 basis points.