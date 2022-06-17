Should you increase mutual fund SIPs to take advantage of market correction?

“The market has been in a sharp down trend over the last 14-15 sessions. Minor consolidations or small upside bounces have resulted in a sharp weakness as of now. Hence, any upside bounce from here could be a sell on rise opportunity for the short term. On the higher side, the area of 15600 levels (mid part of Thursday's long bear candle) is expected to be a crucial overhead resistance ahead and is unlikely to be broken on the upside in a hurry. After a small upside bounce, the Nifty could slide down to the 15000-14800 levels in the near term."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}