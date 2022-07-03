Should you invest in ICICI Prudential Asset Allocator fund?

While it is easy for an investor to invest across asset classes separately, but timely reviewing and rebalancing becomes a challenge due to being preoccupation with his/her vocation. Moreover, an average investor may not be aware of the various factors at play when it comes to equity market or the macro economy. Hence, taking a call on rebalancing, which asset class to enter or exit becomes a tough decision to make. It may also be noted that rebalancing every buy or sell transaction attracts transaction costs and tax liability on the profits realized.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}