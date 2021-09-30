NEW DELHI : Mahindra Manulife Investment Management Pvt. Ltd has launched an Asia Pacific Reits Fund of Fund (FoF) that will invest in Manulife Asia Pacific Reits Fund, which will allocate funds predominantly in Reits across Asia-Pacific countries.

Reits, or real estate investment trusts, are companies that own or finance income-producing real estate across a range of property sectors such as residential, industrial, retail, mortgage and hotels, etc. It is managed by a board of directors or trustees.

According to the fund house, the scheme will look to capture the recovery on the back of roll-out of covid-19 vaccines and reopening of economies.

“Reopening of economies and Reits historically have delivered competitive total returns, based on high, steady rental income and long-term capital appreciation," Mahindra Manulife MF said in a note.

Manulife Asia Pacific Reits Fund, which has assets under management of $576 million, has a diversified portfolio with geographical diversification across Singapore, Hong Kong, China, Australia and the Philippines.

According to Ashutosh Bishnoi, managing director and chief executive officer, Mahindra Manulife Investment Management Pvt. Ltd international Reits are a great way to diversify a portfolio. “With strong demand for office spaces, residential, warehousing, retail, and hospitality in Asia Pacific region, investment in our Reit fund offers an opportunity to investors to grow their wealth over a period of time."

The minimum application amount in the scheme is ₹5,000 and in the multiples of ₹1, thereafter. Also, 10% of the units allotted will be redeemed without any exit load, on or before the completion of 24 months from the date of allotment of units. There will be nil exit load if units are redeemed or switched after completion of 24 months from the date of allotment of units.

According to Rushabh Desai, a Mumbai-based mutual fund distributor, there are pros and cons to investing in this scheme.

“A key positive is that you are getting a diversified basket of well-managed global real estate. So it makes sense to venture into global real estate rather than one region or country. Also, the underlying fund will be able to take advantage from dollar appreciation," said Desai.

He, however, believes that a key drawback is that these funds can be volatile. “Rental yields are also going to fluctuate depending on the demand in a particular country. Moreover, these funds can see a big fall in pockets. This fund was incepted in 2018, so it has a limited track record and is a very high-risk theme / sector specific scheme, so I would not suggest this for a typical retail investor. Moreover, Reits form a new segment in India, so the retail segment won’t be able to understand this asset class much better, particularly when to enter and exit," he said.

According to Desai, this fund will be more suitable for seasoned, ultra HNIs or HNI investors from a diversification point of view. “So if someone wants to look at this fund, they should go for a minimum investment horizon of 6-7 years," he added.

Reits allow anyone to invest in portfolios of real estate assets the same way they invest in other industries—through the purchase of individual company stock or through a mutual fund or exchange-traded fund (ETF).

Income generated on the lease and rent is paid out in the form of dividends. Reits also have to distribute most of its cash flows as dividends.

